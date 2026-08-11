Two arrested in Manipur’s Bishnupur after 96 grams of suspected heroin seized

Bishnupur District Police, in coordination with Central Security Forces and with assistance from Churachandpur District Police, have arrested two persons and seized 96 grams of suspected heroin during an anti-drug operation in Manipur.

Acting on inputs, the security personnel intercepted a Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number AS 01BQ 0104, which was travelling from Churachandpur towards Imphal on August 11.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered nine soap cases containing suspected heroin, with a total weight of approximately 96 grams.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Md. Abdur Rahaman (29) and Md. Saruk Khan (24).

Police also seized two mobile phones and the vehicle allegedly used for transporting the suspected contraband.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the suspected narcotics and identify other persons who may be linked to the alleged trafficking network. The operation forms part of the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking under the state's #WarOnDrugs campaign.