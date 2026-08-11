Two arrested in Manipur’s Bishnupur after 96 grams of suspected heroin seized
Police in Bishnupur arrested two men after intercepting a vehicle and recovering suspected heroin. The seizure is part of Manipur's ongoing War on Drugs campaign as investigators track wider links.
- Security teams acted on intelligence to intercept a Scorpio on August 11
- Nine soap cases holding suspected narcotics were recovered during the vehicle search
- Police identified the detainees as Md Abdur Rahaman and Md Saruk Khan
Bishnupur District Police, in coordination with Central Security Forces and with assistance from Churachandpur District Police, have arrested two persons and seized 96 grams of suspected heroin during an anti-drug operation in Manipur.
Acting on inputs, the security personnel intercepted a Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number AS 01BQ 0104, which was travelling from Churachandpur towards Imphal on August 11.
During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered nine soap cases containing suspected heroin, with a total weight of approximately 96 grams.
The two arrested persons have been identified as Md. Abdur Rahaman (29) and Md. Saruk Khan (24).
Police also seized two mobile phones and the vehicle allegedly used for transporting the suspected contraband.
Further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the suspected narcotics and identify other persons who may be linked to the alleged trafficking network. The operation forms part of the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking under the state's #WarOnDrugs campaign.
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