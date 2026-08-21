Two arrested with 45 kg of suspected Opium in Manipur's Senapati
Senapati District Police arrested two men after recovering 46 packets of suspected opium during a checking operation at Khongnem Thana village. The seizure also included a Mahindra Thar Roxx and Rs 10,000 in cash, and further legal action is under way.
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Story highlights
- Senapati police arrested two men during checking at Khongnem Thana village
- The operation took place on August 20 as part of frisking
- Police said 46 packets of suspected opium weighed around 45 kg
Senapati District Police arrested two persons for allegedly possessing 45 kg of suspected opium during a frisking and checking operation at Khongnem Thana village on August 20.
The arrested persons have been identified as Sanesh Limbu (25) and Sachin Thapa (20), both residents of Irang Part-1, Lamchok, under Kangpokpi Police Station.
During the operation, police recovered 46 packets of suspected opium weighing approximately 45 kg.
A Mahindra Thar Roxx four-wheeler and Rs 10,000 in cash were also seized from their possession.
The two accused have been taken into custody, and further legal action and investigation are underway.
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