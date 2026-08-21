Two arrested with 45 kg of suspected Opium in Manipur's Senapati

Senapati District Police arrested two persons for allegedly possessing 45 kg of suspected opium during a frisking and checking operation at Khongnem Thana village on August 20.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sanesh Limbu (25) and Sachin Thapa (20), both residents of Irang Part-1, Lamchok, under Kangpokpi Police Station.

During the operation, police recovered 46 packets of suspected opium weighing approximately 45 kg.

A Mahindra Thar Roxx four-wheeler and Rs 10,000 in cash were also seized from their possession.

The two accused have been taken into custody, and further legal action and investigation are underway.