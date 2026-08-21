News
 Manipur
Two arrested with 45 kg of suspected Opium in Manipur's Senapati

Two arrested with 45 kg of suspected Opium in Manipur's Senapati

Senapati District Police arrested two men after recovering 46 packets of suspected opium during a checking operation at Khongnem Thana village. The seizure also included a Mahindra Thar Roxx and Rs 10,000 in cash, and further legal action is under way.

Advertisement
Two arrested with 45 kg of suspected Opium in Manipur's Senapati
Story highlights
  • Senapati police arrested two men during checking at Khongnem Thana village
  • The operation took place on August 20 as part of frisking
  • Police said 46 packets of suspected opium weighed around 45 kg

Senapati District Police arrested two persons for allegedly possessing 45 kg of suspected opium during a frisking and checking operation at Khongnem Thana village on August 20.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sanesh Limbu (25) and Sachin Thapa (20), both residents of Irang Part-1, Lamchok, under Kangpokpi Police Station.

During the operation, police recovered 46 packets of suspected opium weighing approximately 45 kg.

A Mahindra Thar Roxx four-wheeler and Rs 10,000 in cash were also seized from their possession.

The two accused have been taken into custody, and further legal action and investigation are underway.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Aug 21, 2026
POST A COMMENT
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement