Two Assam men held with 2.3 kg amphetamine tablets in Manipur

Two men from Assam’s Goalpara district were arrested in Manipur’s Senapati district on September 19 after police and security forces recovered 2.3 kg of amphetamine tablets from their possession, police said.

The arrests were made by a joint team of Senapati Police, the CRPF and the Assam Rifles. The accused have been identified as 23-year-old Rohim Ali of Dariduri and 48-year-old Anowar Hussiain Laskar of Baguan, both in Goalpara district.

The team seized 10 packets of WY tablets, weighing 2.3 kg, along with a Bolero bearing registration number AS01DT-7707 and Rs 5,000 in cash.

During the subsequent investigation, police arrested another alleged accomplice, Md Nawaz Khan of Mayai Leikai in Mayang Imphal.

Meanwhile, police teams in Imphal West and Thoubal districts recovered two vehicles reported stolen in separate cases on September 19.

A Maruti Suzuki Eeco van bearing registration number MN01 AG 4153 was recovered from Langthabal in Imphal West in connection with a case registered at Singjamei police station.

Separately, a Honda Activa scooter bearing registration number MN01 L-6162 was recovered from Sangaiyumpham Karanchi in Thoubal district in connection with a case registered at City police station.

Police said necessary legal formalities are being completed in both cases.