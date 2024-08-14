Two BSF personnel who were killed in the line of duty and one who was injured in ethnic clashes in Manipur have been awarded the police medal for gallantry on the eve of Independence Day.

According to a statement from the Union Home Ministry, the awardees include late constables Narender Kumar and Ranjit Yadav, and Assistant Commandant Ashok Kumar, along with three other personnel.



Narender Kumar and Ashok Kumar were honoured for their courage during violent clashes with protestors on May 28, 2023, in Moreh town, Tengnoupal district.



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The BSF unit was deployed following clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Narender Kumar was fatally shot while Ashok Kumar was injured.

Narender Kumar's actions saved lives and property. Ranjit Yadav, of the 163rd battalion, was killed on June 6 last year in Kakching district.

His bravery saved fellow soldiers. The BSF, with around 2.65 lakh personnel, guards India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh and undertakes various internal security duties.