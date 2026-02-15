Two female PLA cadres among five militants arrested near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur

Security forces on February 14, arrested two active female members of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

The arrests were made in the general area between Sunrise Ground and Gate No. 2 at Moreh under Moreh Police Station. The two accused have been identified as Akoijam Sakhenbi (23) of Khoijuman Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district and Chongtham Hembaby (17) of Yumnam Huidrom Wangoi in Imphal West district.

In a separate operation, security forces also apprehended an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro) identified as Sorokhaibam Ranjit Singh (41) from Chairel Makha Leikai in Kakching district. He was arrested from the Khabam Lamkhai area under Heingang Police Station. Two mobile headsets and an Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.

Another PREPAK (Pro) cadre, identified as Ingudam Ingocha Singh (50), alias Borobi, from Seijang Makha Leikai in Imphal East district, was arrested from the Napetpalli area under Lamlai Police Station. Security personnel recovered a .32 pistol with five live rounds, ten PREPAK (Pro) visiting cards, a Honda Activa scooter, Rs. 600 in cash, and a mobile phone from him.



Meanwhile, an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), identified as 19-year-old Khetics Thongbam of Thangmeiband Meisnam Leikai in Imphal West, was arrested from his residence. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered during the investigation.

In a separate drive, Manipur Police also seized a large quantity of alcoholic beverages from the jurisdiction of Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district. The recovered items included multiple cans of beer and bottles of various liquor brands.

Further investigation is underway.