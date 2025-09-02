Two hand grenades recovered near Manipur MP’s residence in Imphal

Security personnel on September 1 recovered two hand grenades near the residence of Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leishemba in Imphal, police said.

The explosives were spotted at the main gate of Bal Bidya Mandir School, located about 50 metres from the MP’s residence at Palace Compound. CRPF personnel deployed at the school detected the grenades and immediately alerted authorities.

A bomb disposal squad later examined the devices and confirmed that both were without detonators, making them incapable of being triggered.

Police have registered a case at Porompat police station and launched an investigation to identify the group responsible and the motive behind the act.



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