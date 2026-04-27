Two held with suspected heroin at Imphal Airport while en route to Bengaluru

Security forces arrested two individuals at Imphal International Airport on April 27, for allegedly attempting to smuggle suspected contraband heroin.



According to official sources, the two passengers, both residents of Mayang Imphal in Imphal West district, were intercepted while preparing to board a flight to Bengaluru. Upon search, security personnel recovered approximately 84 grams of suspected Heroin No. 4 from their possession.



The accused have been identified as Aslam Khan (39), a resident of Bengoon Loubuk Leikai, and Chesam Amir (31) of Phoubakchao Makha Leikai.



Authorities suspect that the duo was involved in trafficking the narcotic substance outside the state. Both individuals have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized contraband.



Security agencies have intensified vigilance at transit points, including airports, to curb the movement of illegal drugs from the region.