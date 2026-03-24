Two injured in firing near Manipur village amid renewed tensions

Two persons sustained gunshot injuries after suspected armed miscreants opened fire near a village in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The injured, identified as Ringyui Ramror (22) and Raichan Lungleng (34), residents of Sharkaphung village, suffered bullet wounds to the leg and foot. They were shifted to the Ukhrul district hospital for treatment. Both belong to the Tangkhul Naga community.

According to officials, the firing is believed to have originated from Mongkot Chepu in neighbouring Ukhrul district, located around one kilometre from Sharkaphung. The information was based on accounts from local residents.

The area lies close to Litan Sareikhong in Ukhrul, where clashes between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga groups were reported in February. The earlier violence had resulted in the burning of more than 30 houses, raising concerns over security in the region.

Amid the latest incident, the Central Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Foothills Organisation expressed concern over the situation. The body alleged that Kuki militants operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement were involved in the firing.

It further stated that insufficient deployment of security forces has left several vulnerable pockets exposed, posing risks to civilian safety. The organisation has demanded immediate intervention by authorities and deployment of adequate state forces in Sharkaphung and nearby Thoyee village.