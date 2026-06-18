Two insurgent cadres arrested in separate Manipur operations

Security forces arrested two active cadres belonging to different insurgent outfits in separate operations conducted in Manipur’s Imphal East district on June 16, officials said.

In the first operation, security forces apprehended an active cadre of the KCP (MFL), identified as Heikrujam Hitler Meitei alias Rishi (18), a resident of Ningthoukhong Kha Leikai, Ward No. 6 in Bishnupur district. He was arrested from the Kongba Laishram Leikai area under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district.

In another operation carried out on the same day, security forces arrested an active cadre of SOREPA, identified as Loukrakpam Ibungo Meitei alias John (42), a resident of Irom Meijrao Maning Leikai in Imphal West district. He was apprehended from Kongpal Iranpham Thongkhong under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district.

Officials said both arrests were made as part of ongoing security measures and counter-insurgency operations in the state. Further investigation and necessary legal procedures are underway.