Two insurgent cadres arrested in separate operations in Manipur
Manipur Police and Assam Rifles arrested two insurgent cadres in separate Imphal East operations. The detainees belong to PREPAK (Pro) and KCP (Apunba).
- CDO Imphal East partnered with separate Assam Rifles units during raids
- Loktongbam Mangal Singh, alias Elung, is an 18-year-old PREPAK (Pro) cadre
- He was apprehended near Kangla Sangomshang, close to Sajiwa Jail Lamkhai
Manipur Police arrested two active insurgent cadres belonging to separate groups during joint operations with Assam Rifles in Imphal East district on November 21.
In the first operation, a joint team of CDO Imphal East and 33 Assam Rifles arrested an active PREPAK (Pro) cadre, identified as Loktongbam Mangal Singh, alias Elung (18), a resident of Sabungkhok Maning Leikai in Imphal East.
He was apprehended near Kangla Sangomshang, close to Sajiwa Jail Lamkhai.
In a separate operation, a joint team of CDO Imphal East and 31 Assam Rifles arrested the self-styled Army Chief of KCP (Apunba), identified as Naorem Dilip Singh, alias Max, Wangamba and Lamba (39), a resident of Singjamei Makha Naorem Leikai in Imphal West.
He was arrested from the Mahabali riverbank near Moga Restaurant in Imphal East.
Both arrests were carried out on November 21, according to Manipur Police.
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