Two insurgent cadres arrested in separate operations in Manipur, weapons recovered

Manipur Police arrested two alleged insurgent cadres in separate operations in Imphal West and Chandel districts, recovering an INSAS rifle, magazines and ammunition from one of the accused, police said.

According to Manipur Police, on August 25, an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA), identified as Lourembam Subhaschandra alias Thouba alias Naochabi, 46, was arrested from his residence in Singjamei Chinga Mathak Nameirakpam Leikai under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district.

In a separate operation on the same day, Chandel Police and Assam Rifles launched a search operation based on inputs about the presence of insurgents in the general area near Border Pillar No. 72.

During the operation, a suspected cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), identified as Lemba Mutum, 40, of Seijang village in Lamlai, Imphal East district, was apprehended, police said.

An INSAS rifle, four magazines, 60 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and a smartphone were recovered from his possession, according to the police.