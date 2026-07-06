Two insurgent operatives arrested in Manipur during security crackdown

Security forces arrested two alleged insurgent cadres belonging to different proscribed outfits in separate operations conducted across Imphal East district on July 5, officials said.

In one operation, security forces apprehended an alleged active cadre of the NRFM, identified as Sorokhaibam Pari Singh alias Ibungo (27), a resident of Senjam Chirang Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district. He was arrested from Luwangsangbam Makha Leikai under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district.

According to officials, the arrested individual was allegedly involved in a recent firing incident at a residential house in Pangei, Imphal East district. The firing was reportedly carried out to intimidate the occupants and coerce them into paying extortion money.

In a separate operation conducted the same day, security forces arrested an alleged active cadre of the URF, identified as Md. Imran Khan alias Carbine (29), a resident of Khabeisoi Sabal Leikai in Imphal East district. He was apprehended from the Khurai Nandeibam Leikai area under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district.

Officials said further investigation is underway in both cases.