Two IRB personnel reported missing near border pillars in Manipur's Kamjong, rescued by police and Assam Rifles

Two personnel of the 10/11 India Reserve Battalion (IRB), who were reported missing near the Indo-Myanmar border area in Manipur’s Kamjong district on May 23, were later rescued in a joint effort by Manipur Police and the Assam Rifles.

According to sources, the two personnel were posted at Shangkalok/Kheirongram in Ramphoi village under Chassad Police Station limits in Kamjong district.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10 am when the personnel had left for a temporary refugee camp at Shangkalok/Kheirongram near Huimine Thana, close to Border Pillars 100 to 102.

Following reports that the personnel had gone missing, security agencies launched efforts to trace them.

The two rescued personnel have been identified as Thotreimung and Pasel Anal. Both belong to the Naga community.

Authorities have not yet disclosed further details regarding the circumstances under which the two personnel went missing. Security agencies continue to monitor the sensitive border region closely.