Security forces in Manipur have intensified their operations against militant elements, extortion networks, and criminal activities across the state, resulting in key arrests and heightened vehicle checks.

On 11 May 2025, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit KCP (PWG), identified as Ngangom Rabi Singh alias Nganba (46), from Khurai Angom Leikai, under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East District. He was allegedly involved in extorting money from multiple oil pumps in the Imphal area. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

A day earlier, on 10 May 2025, another active KCP (PWG) cadre, Buyamayum Arif Khan (30), was arrested from Lilong Ushoipokpi, under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal District. According to officials, he was involved in large-scale extortion targeting the general public and commercial establishments, including brickfields, sawmills, banks, hospitals, schools, colleges, oil pumps, shops, and stone crusher contractors in the district. A mobile phone and two SIM cards were recovered from him.

In a separate development on 10 May, Manipur Police recovered two stolen vehicles during a special drive aimed at curbing vehicle thefts by miscreants. As part of the same drive, tinted glasses were removed from 48 vehicles for security compliance.

Additionally, search operations and area domination exercises were conducted in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both hill and valley districts. The movement of 398 vehicles carrying essential commodities along NH-2 was ensured under strict security measures, including convoy protection in sensitive stretches.

To maintain law and order, the police set up 109 checkpoints across the state. No detentions were reported from these checkpoints.