‘Two Kuki MLAs attending Assembly is a good beginning’: Manipur CM Khemchand

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on September 3 said his government was making every effort to strengthen the state police force, while acknowledging that maintaining law and order remains difficult in areas where the police lack authority and operational capacity.

Speaking on the law and order situation in the Manipur Assembly, Khemchand said the participation of two Kuki legislators in the ongoing session was a positive development and reflected the peace initiatives undertaken by various stakeholders.

“The attendance of two Kuki legislators in the Assembly session is a good beginning and is the initiative of the House. They can come due to the peace initiatives taken by all,” he said.

The chief minister stressed that an effective police force was essential for maintaining law and order and ensuring the functioning of the administration.

He said the prolonged ethnic crisis had affected the movement and deployment of security personnel across areas dominated by different communities.

“The effect of the crisis is such that Meitei and Naga police cannot enter Kangpokpi areas. Unfortunately, areas inhabited by communities have become sectarian. This was the scenario when I first became the CM,” Khemchand said.

Recalling earlier opposition to the deployment of Manipur Police commandos in certain areas, he said protests and strikes had been organised against their entry, citing concerns over their capabilities.

“Though it will take time to recover, I am trying and will continue to make every effort at the highest level to strengthen the police,” he said.

On the state’s financial position, Khemchand said the prolonged crisis had affected revenue generation despite government efforts.

“As the state is in a period of crisis, the revenue sector, despite our efforts, has not increased much,” he said.

The chief minister said the state had collected Rs 20 crore in liquor revenue since March and was working to increase its revenue further.

“We are working on improving revenues. As to the increase in borrowing, it is within the permissible amount under the Ministry of Finance,” he said.