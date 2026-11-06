Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on November 6 felicitated Imphal West and Pherzawl districts for achieving ‘Surakshit’ status under the National AIDS Control Organisation’s (NACO) Mobilization for AIDS Suraksha (MAS) initiative in October 2026.

The felicitation ceremony, organised by the Manipur State AIDS Control Society (MACS), was held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Office in Mantripukhri.

Congratulating the two districts, Khemchand Singh urged officials of the Health Department to work collectively towards achieving the same status in the remaining districts of the state.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and MACS president Sumant Singh said the achievement marked the first time in the society’s history that districts in Manipur had attained ‘Surakshit’ status.

He explained that the recognition is based on the achievement of the 95-95-95 targets: 95 per cent of the estimated number of people living with HIV in a district should know their HIV status; 95 per cent of those diagnosed should be receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART); and 95 per cent of those on ART should have achieved viral suppression.

Viral suppression indicates that treatment has effectively controlled the virus, he added.

During the programme, the Chief Minister felicitated representatives of the Imphal West and Pherzawl district administrations, their respective Chief Medical Offices and the District Integrated Strategy of HIV teams.

A presentation was also made on the efforts undertaken by the two districts to achieve ‘Surakshit’ status under the 95-95-95 targets.

The programme was attended by Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, MACS Project Director Anna Arambam, Imphal West Deputy Commissioner Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh and Pherzawl Deputy Commissioner Anunay Anand, who joined through video conferencing, among others.