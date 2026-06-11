Two Manipur police personnel among 4 arrested with over six kg suspected WY Tablets in Kangpokpi

In a major anti-narcotics operation along National Highway-2, Manipur Police arrested four persons, including two serving police personnel, after recovering over six kilograms of suspected WY tablets during a late-night interception near Kangpokpi district headquarters, officials said on Thursday, June 11.

The operation was conducted at around 9.40 pm on June 10 based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the transportation of narcotic substances along the Imphal-Dimapur highway corridor.

Acting under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kangpokpi, and following directions from the Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi, a police team intercepted two vehicles near the Waterfall area, located around two kilometres north of Kangpokpi Police Station.

The intercepted vehicles included a Winger passenger vehicle bearing registration number MN-03B-0283 and a Nissan Magnite bearing registration number MN-08A-0877.

During a search conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, police recovered and seized 6.060 kilograms of suspected WY tablets, including the weight of the packaging material.

The arrested persons include two serving members of the Manipur Police, raising concerns over the alleged involvement of law enforcement personnel in narcotics-related activities.

The accused police personnel have been identified as Md. Zuma Khan (42), a constable posted at Maram Police Station and attached to Hengbung Outpost, and Head Constable Md. Hafizuddin (42), who is deployed at the T. Khullen Naka Check Post under the Special Operations Team (SOT).

The other two arrested persons have been identified as Md. Zamir Khan (45), driver of the intercepted Winger vehicle, and Samim (36), wife of Zamir Khan. Both are residents of Lilong in Thoubal district.

Police also seized the two vehicles allegedly used for transporting the suspected contraband along with four mobile phones believed to be connected with the alleged operation.

Following the seizure, investigators have initiated a probe to determine the source of the suspected drugs, their intended destination, and possible links with a wider trafficking network operating in the region.

A case has been registered at Kangpokpi Police Station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

Officials said strict action would be taken against all individuals found involved in drug trafficking activities, irrespective of their position or status.