Solan Jajo and Solimla Jajo, both from Manipur, have been chosen in the senior Women Model Physique categories for Miss Asia and Miss World 2022.

On May 25, a selection trial was held in Himachal Pradesh. The duo will represent India in the upcoming senior women model physique Miss Asia and World Miss competitions, which will be held in the Maldives from July 16 to 21, 2022, and Miss World 2022 in either Singapore or Indonesia.

Meanwhile, president Katho Katamnao Long Mashungmi Zingkhai said on Monday that it is a proud moment for Katho Katamnao Long and the Tangkhul community.

“We are indeed delighted and pleased to announce that of the nine athletes from Manipur, only one failed to get a slot in Team India,” he said.

Solon Jajo of Leishi village in Katho, who completed XII standard at Alice Christian higher secondary school, and Solimla Jajo of Kasom Khullen, who completed XII standard at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, were chosen from the candidates, he said.

“We wish them the very best in all their future endeavours,” KATHO president added.