Two militant cadres arrested, tobacco smuggler held in separate operations across Manipur

Security forces and Manipur Police arrested two alleged militant cadres belonging to banned outfits and apprehended a man for transporting tobacco products in separate operations conducted across the state.

On June 5, security forces arrested an active member of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA), identified as Huidrom Boyboy Singh (28) of Wabagai Thingel Leikai under Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching district. Officials said he was allegedly involved in arms smuggling and in pasting banners, flags and stars of the outfit in different areas. Several incriminating items were recovered from his possession.

In another operation on the same day, security forces apprehended an active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL), identified as Thangjam Diya Singh alias Manimatum (26) of Lamsang Makha Leikai under Imphal Police Station in Imphal West district. Incriminating items were also seized from him during the arrest.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested one Md. Azmal Khan (26), a resident of Lilong Uku in Thoubal district, on June 4 for allegedly transporting tobacco products. He was intercepted on the Pallel-Chandel road near Pioneer School under Pallel Police Station in Kakching district. Police seized a Super Carry vehicle, which was allegedly being used to transport the tobacco products.

Further investigations are underway in all three cases.