Two militants arrested in Manipur for extortion, arms transportation

Security forces have arrested two militants belonging to proscribed insurgent outfits in Manipur's Imphal West district for their alleged involvement in extortion activities and the illegal transportation of arms and ammunition, police said on Thursday, July 2.

According to a police statement, a 55-year-old member of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) was apprehended from the Tabungkhok area under the jurisdiction of Patsoi Police Station on Wednesday. He is accused of being involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition.

In a separate operation, security personnel arrested a 26-year-old cadre of the proscribed National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) from Sagoltongba Makha Leikai, also under Patsoi Police Station, on Tuesday. The cadre was allegedly involved in extortion activities.

Police said the arrests were part of ongoing counter-insurgency operations aimed at curbing the activities of militant groups operating in the state.

Security forces have intensified search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023.

The ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced thousands of people, prompting continued security operations to restore peace and maintain law and order.