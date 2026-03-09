Two militants arrested in Manipur; three held in drug smuggling case

Two militants belonging to proscribed insurgent groups were arrested from different parts of Manipur, police said on March 9.

According to officials, a member of the banned outfit SOREPA was apprehended from Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai in Imphal East district on March 8. The militant was allegedly involved in extorting money from local small businesses in the area.

In another operation, a cadre of the outlawed PREPAK was arrested from Prajatantra Galli in Imphal West district.

Police said further investigation is underway in connection with both cases.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, security forces arrested three suspected drug smugglers from a hotel in the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

The accused were identified as Letminlun Khongsai (35), Jamgoulen Haokip (28) and Deikholam Chongloi (57).

During the operation, police recovered around 2.3 kg of yaba tablets, Rs 2 lakh in cash, two gold pendants and a four-wheeler from their possession.

Officials said the arrests were made based on intelligence inputs shared by various agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau.