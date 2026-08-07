Two militants linked to banned outfits arrested in Manipur for alleged extortion

Security forces arrested two militants belonging to proscribed insurgent outfits in separate operations across Manipur for their alleged involvement in extortion activities, police said on August 7.

According to a police statement, both arrests were made on Thursday.

A 43-year-old active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was apprehended from his residence at Pishumthong Oinam Leikai in Imphal West district for his alleged role in extortion.

In a separate operation, a 20-year-old active cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested from Korshantabi Maning in Kakching district. Police said he was also allegedly involved in extortion activities.

The arrests come weeks after 46 members, including four women, of the KCP (PWG) surrendered and laid down their arms during a "homecoming ceremony" organised by the Manipur government's Home Department and the Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) at the Assam Rifles headquarters in Imphal.

Security forces have intensified search and counter-insurgency operations across Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.