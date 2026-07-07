Two minors among four militants arrested in Manipur; arms, ammunition and suspected IED recovered

Security forces arrested four alleged militants, including two minors, in separate operations across Manipur, recovering illegal arms, ammunition and a suspected improvised explosive device (IED), police said on July 6.

In one operation, police arrested United National Liberation Front (Pambei) cadre Moirangthem Naoba Meitei (32) from Wangkhei in Imphal East district. A single-barrel gun and two mobile phones were seized from his possession.

The UNLF (P), which signed a peace agreement with the Centre in 2023, has continued to witness arrests of some cadres in cases related to alleged extortion and illegal arms trafficking.

In a separate operation, police apprehended a member of the proscribed National Revolutionary Front of Manipur from Luwangsangbam in Imphal West district.

According to police, the accused was involved in a recent firing incident at a residential house in Pangei in Imphal East district to intimidate residents and allegedly extort money.

Meanwhile, two juvenile cadres of the Kuki National Front (MC) were arrested from P Geljang in Churachandpur district. Security personnel recovered 77 live rounds of ammunition from their possession.

In another operation, security forces conducting area domination and foot patrols at Chiru village under Kangchup Police Station in Kangpokpi district recovered a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) along with four locally made mortar shells.

Police said investigations are underway in all the cases to ascertain the militants' activities and trace possible links to other unlawful operations.