Two minors held with arms, ammunition in Manipur's Churachandpur

Two minors, allegedly members of the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), were apprehended with arms and ammunition in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on August 13.

The two were taken into custody on Wednesday from Khengjang village, police said.

An AK-series rifle with a magazine and 12 rounds of ammunition, a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, a radio set and a two-wheeler were recovered from their possession, they added.

In a separate operation, a militant of the United National Liberation Front (Koireng) was arrested from Sajirok Mayai in Bishnupur district.

The militant, identified as 51-year-old Y Brojen, was allegedly involved in a kidnapping and shooting case, police said.