Two Naga civilians killed, two injured in gun attack in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

Two Naga civilians were killed and two others injured after armed men opened fire on farmers engaged in agricultural activities at Langka Naga village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Friday morning, August 14, officials said.

According to officials, quoting local villagers, more than 40 armed men carrying sophisticated weapons attacked the farmers at around 7.30-8 am.

The deceased were identified as W Chawang, 34, and Kawidinang Abonmai, 55. Both sustained gunshot wounds and died at the spot.

Two others, M Abonmai, 52, and N Prinmai, 50, also suffered serious bullet injuries and were taken for medical treatment.

The incident has triggered fresh tension in the area, with the Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur (LNC-M) announcing an immediate emergency total shutdown across Liangmai Naga-inhabited areas of the state.

In a statement, the LNC-M condemned the killings and alleged that suspected KNF-P Kuki militants were behind the attack. The council called for immediate measures to ensure the safety and security of civilians.

Under the shutdown, all shops, offices, educational institutions and other non-essential activities will remain closed until further notice. Medical and fire services, along with other essential and emergency response operations, have been exempted.

The council appealed to members of the community to observe the shutdown peacefully and maintain discipline, while urging people to remain calm and united.

Security forces have been deployed in the area following the attack. Further details regarding the circumstances of the firing and the identity of those responsible are awaited.