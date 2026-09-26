Two NRFM members arrested in Manipur's Imphal East, extortion money and demand letters seized

Teams of the Special CDO Unit arrested two alleged active members of the proscribed National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) in Imphal East district on September 25, 2026, in connection with the outfit’s alleged activities.

The first arrested individual has been identified as Laishram Suresh alias L. Tomba Singh (27), son of Laishram Pamchouba Singh of Koirengei Mamang Leikai, Achanbigei, in Imphal East district. He was apprehended from his locality.

Based on his disclosure, police recovered ₹30,500 in suspected extortion money, an iPhone, five NRFM demand letters and a black Royal Enfield motorcycle bearing registration number MN06 SA-6260. The motorcycle was reportedly purchased using extorted money.

Following further information provided by Suresh, his alleged associate, Nongdrenkhomba Loitongbam (21), son of Loitongbam Lukhoi Singh of Keikol Mayai Leikai in Imphal East district, was also arrested from his residence.

According to the police, the second individual was allegedly involved in carrying out various activities for the NRFM. Further investigation is underway.