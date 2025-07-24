Two PLA cadres apprehended by Assam Rifles near Indo-Myanmar Border in Manipur's Tengnoupal

Assam Rifles apprehended two active cadres of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on July 22. The arrest took place during a routine border patrol operation conducted along the international border pillars.

According to official sources, the patrolling team noticed suspicious movement along the border, prompting them to challenge the unidentified individuals.



Upon being confronted, the suspects attempted to escape into the nearby forested area. However, the Assam Rifles swiftly cordoned off the region and launched a thorough search operation.

The two individuals were later apprehended and identified as Thingnam Amujao Singh and Kanjam Motea Meitei, both alleged members of the PLA.

The apprehended cadres were subsequently handed over to the local police for further investigation and legal proceedings.