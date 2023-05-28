Two police commandos lost their lives during a fierce gunfight with suspected Suspension of Operations (SoO) militants in Manipur.

Manipur is witnessing escalating tensions as clashes between armed groups and security forces have erupted in multiple locations across the state. The situation turned volatile in Sugnu, with reports of ongoing firing and houses being torched. According to sources, at least three individuals have lost their lives in the violence.

The clashes ensued after the army initiated operations to disarm communities in an effort to restore peace in the region. However, Chief Minister N Biren Singh clarified that the recent confrontations were not between rival communities but involved Kuki militants and security forces.

Amidst these turbulent circumstances, Chief Minister N Biren Singh made an announcement earlier today, highlighting significant progress in the state's retaliatory and defensive operations against terrorist groups. These armed militants, known for employing sophisticated weapons and targeting innocent civilians, faced a severe setback. Approximately 30 terrorists have been neutralized in various areas, and a number of individuals involved in these acts of terror have been apprehended by the security forces.