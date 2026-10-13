Two PREPAK cadres arrested in Manipur's Imphal East over Raising Day activities

Two alleged active cadres of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) were arrested in Manipur’s Imphal East district on October 12, 2026, during a joint operation by the Criminal Detection Unit (CDO), Imphal East, and security forces.

According to the information provided, the arrests were made based on intelligence inputs in their respective localities under Lamlai Police Station.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Keisham Kanto Meitei, 18, a resident of Yourabung Khunou, and Kshetrimayum Shyam Singh, 52, a resident of Nungoi Makha Leikai.

Both were allegedly involved in activities linked to PREPAK’s Raising Day, including handling and putting up banners of the outfit in the Sawombung area.

Further details about the arrests and the ongoing investigation have not been provided.