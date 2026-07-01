Two Rajasthan men arrested with 5 kg opium in Manipur

Two men from Rajasthan were arrested in Manipur's Jiribam district after security forces seized 5 kg of opium and Rs 50,000 in cash from their possession, police said on July 1.

The arrests were made on June 30 after security personnel intercepted a four-wheeler at Leingangpokpi during a routine operation.

The accused have been identified as Dhanraj Prajapat (46) and Buddha Ram (44), both natives of Rajasthan.

Police said the contraband and cash were recovered from the vehicle during the search.

The two men have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized opium.