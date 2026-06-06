Two RPF/PLA cadres arrested in Manipur's Thoubal, arms and IED remnants recovered near Indo-Myanmar border

Security forces conducted successful counter-insurgency operations in Manipur on June 5, leading to the arrest of two active cadres of the proscribed Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) and the recovery of weapons, communication equipment and improvised explosive device (IED) remnants from the Indo-Myanmar border region.

According to official sources, security personnel arrested two active RPF/PLA cadres from Waithou Sangomsang near the Stone Crusher area under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal district. The arrested individuals were identified as Sanasam Sanamatum Meitei, also known as Tompok and Oneman, aged 32, a resident of Wangoo Laipham Chithek Chingya Awang in Kakching district, and Yengkokpam Premchand Singh, also known as Chingsanglakpa, aged 26, a resident of Athokpam Sandhabung in Thoubal district.

During the operation, security forces seized a two-wheeler bearing registration number MN01L8210 from their possession.

In a separate operation conducted on the same day, security forces recovered a cache of arms and other materials from the stretch between Border Pillar 72 and Border Pillar 73, located approximately 12 kilometres south of Chonjang Company Operating Base (COB) along the Indo-Myanmar Border under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district.

The recovered items included one country-made lathode gun, one 9 mm pistol along with a magazine, one .22 calibre pistol manufactured in the United States along with a magazine, four radio sets and four remnants of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The recoveries are part of ongoing security measures aimed at curbing insurgent activities and strengthening surveillance along the sensitive Indo-Myanmar border. Further investigation into the arrests and the recovered materials is underway.