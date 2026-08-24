Two SOREPA members arrested for alleged extortion attempt in Manipur's Imphal East
CDO Imphal East arrested two alleged SOREPA members in Khurai Thangjam Leikai after intelligence inputs on an extortion attempt. Security forces said a handwritten slip was seized and further investigation is under way.
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Story highlights
- Arrests followed specific intelligence inputs about a planned money collection visit
- Those held were identified as Laitonjam Rocky Singh and Kumarjit Singh
- Security forces said both suspects had reached the locality for extortion
CDO/Imphal East arrested two alleged active members of the SOREPA from Khurai Thangjam Leikai on August 24 following intelligence inputs regarding an alleged extortion attempt.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Laitonjam Rocky Singh alias Khutan, 37, and Pukhrambam Kumarjit Singh, 36.
According to the security forces, the duo had allegedly come to the area to collect extortion money. A handwritten extortion slip bearing a mobile phone number and the name SOREPA was also seized from their possession.
The arrests were made based on reliable intelligence corroborated by 28 Assam Rifles. Further investigation is underway.
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