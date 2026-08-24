Two SOREPA members arrested for alleged extortion attempt in Manipur's Imphal East

CDO/Imphal East arrested two alleged active members of the SOREPA from Khurai Thangjam Leikai on August 24 following intelligence inputs regarding an alleged extortion attempt.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Laitonjam Rocky Singh alias Khutan, 37, and Pukhrambam Kumarjit Singh, 36.

According to the security forces, the duo had allegedly come to the area to collect extortion money. A handwritten extortion slip bearing a mobile phone number and the name SOREPA was also seized from their possession.

The arrests were made based on reliable intelligence corroborated by 28 Assam Rifles. Further investigation is underway.