Two suspects held in Manipur's Churachandpur for alleged role in firing on RAF personnel

Security forces on April 15 intercepted a vehicle at Rengkai in Manipur’s Churachandpur district and arrested two individuals allegedly linked to an earlier incident of firing on personnel near Sielmat bridge.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ngamkhomang Haokip (36), a resident of S. Moldung, and Letminthang Haokip (38) from Lhangnom village, both in Churachandpur district.

According to officials, the vehicle in which the two were travelling was intercepted during a security operation in the Rengkai area. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of three mobile phones. The vehicle has also been taken into custody.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the duo was involved in an earlier incident of open firing at Sielmat bridge in Churachandpur, during which a personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) sustained a bullet injury.

Security officials said that further investigation is underway.