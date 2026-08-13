Two UKNA cadres apprehended in Manipur’s Churachandpur, arms and ammunition seized

Security forces apprehended two individuals allegedly associated with the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) from Khengjang village in Churachandpur district on August 12.

During the operation, security forces recovered an AK rifle with a magazine, 12 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, and a 9 mm pistol with a magazine from the apprehended individuals.

A Baofeng radio set and a Royal Enfield motorcycle were also seized during the operation.

The two individuals have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain their alleged involvement with the outfit and other activities in the area.