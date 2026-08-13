Two UKNA cadres apprehended in Manipur’s Churachandpur, arms and ammunition seized
Security forces apprehended two alleged UKNA members in Churachandpur during an operation in Khengjang village. Weapons, ammunition and communication equipment were seized as investigators examine their alleged links and activities in the area.
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Story highlights
- Forces recovered an AK rifle, magazine and 12 rounds of ammunition
- A 9 mm pistol with magazine was also seized during operation
- Security personnel additionally confiscated a Baofeng radio set from the suspects
Security forces apprehended two individuals allegedly associated with the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) from Khengjang village in Churachandpur district on August 12.
During the operation, security forces recovered an AK rifle with a magazine, 12 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, and a 9 mm pistol with a magazine from the apprehended individuals.
A Baofeng radio set and a Royal Enfield motorcycle were also seized during the operation.
The two individuals have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain their alleged involvement with the outfit and other activities in the area.
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