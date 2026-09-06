Two UKNA militants killed in Manipur gunfight, two others injured

Two militants of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were killed and two others injured in an exchange of fire with a joint team of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, officials said.

The operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the presence of UKNA cadres at a camp in Phaibong village under Henglep subdivision. Security forces began surveillance of the camp and moved in for a tactical operation early on September 2, officials said.

According to the Assam Rifles, the militants opened fire at around 5.30 am, following which the troops responded with controlled fire.

“Intel confirms 2 UKNA cadres neutralised and 2 injured,” the Assam Rifles said in a social media post on Saturday night.

A search of the camp after the exchange of fire led to the recovery of two MA rifles, an AK-56 rifle, a lathode gun, seven lathod grenades, 15 AK magazines, 371 AK-56 rounds, 601 MA rifle rounds and 172 SLR rounds, officials said.

Security forces also recovered 15 combat uniforms and seven ammunition pouches from the site.

The operation was continuing in the surrounding jungle areas, the Assam Rifles said.

The UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement between the Centre, the Manipur government and several Kuki and Zomi armed groups.