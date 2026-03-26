Two-wheeler hits security vehicle in Manipur's Churachandpur, minor injuries reported

A two-wheeler collided with a Mine Protected Vehicle of security forces along the Churachandpur–Kangvai axis in Manipur on Wednesday evening, March 25, officials said.

According to a press release, the Mine Protected Vehicle (Casspir) was moving in line with traffic norms when it was hit by the two-wheeler. Authorities said the rider and pillion were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Both individuals sustained minor injuries, described as a superficial laceration. Army personnel evacuated them to District Hospital, Churachandpur, where doctors confirmed there were no serious injuries. Medical examination also indicated that the two were intoxicated, the release said.

Security forces maintained that their vehicle was being driven with “due caution” and in accordance with established protocols at the time of the incident.

The statement added that despite a “prompt and responsible response” by the forces, some elements attempted to incite unrest following the accident. This reportedly led to damage to Central Armed Police Forces vehicles, public property, and disruption of normal life in parts of the area.

Reiterating its position, the Indian Army said it remains committed to “the highest standards of professionalism, restraint, and civil cooperation”. It added that facts related to the incident were being shared transparently and warned against misinformation or attempts to distort the situation.

“All sections of society are urged to exercise restraint, uphold peace, and allow due process to prevail,” the statement said.

Tensions have remained high in parts of Manipur amid ongoing ethnic unrest. Earlier this week, security forces were deployed outside the residence of Kuki-Zo Council chairman Henlianthang Thanglet after a group of local youths allegedly attempted to storm the premises. The crowd was later dispersed.

The development follows a meeting held on Sunday between Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and leaders of the Kuki-Zo Council in Guwahati, the first such engagement since ethnic violence broke out in the state in 2023.