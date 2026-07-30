Two women held in Manipur for alleged illegal arms trade, hand grenade seized

Manipur Police on Wednesday, July 29 arrested two women in connection with the alleged illegal procurement, transportation and sale of arms and explosives in Imphal East district, officials said.

The arrests were made from Shanta Bazar under Andro Police Station on July 29. The accused have been identified as Ruhida Begum (46) and Rohana Begum (18).

According to the police, the duo had allegedly brought a hand grenade to Shanta Bazar with the intention of selling it to a prospective buyer. Acting on specific inputs, police intercepted the suspects and recovered the hand grenade from their possession.

The two women have been taken into custody, and the seized explosive has been secured. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the grenade and to identify any individuals linked to the alleged illegal arms procurement and distribution network.