Two women of banned Prepak arrested in Manipur for abducting minors for recruitment

Two women cadres of a proscribed outfit were arrested from Manipur’s Thoubal district for allegedly abducting three minors with the intention of recruiting them into the organisation, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as members of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak), were apprehended from the Khangabok area on Monday, a senior police officer said. The arrests followed an investigation into the alleged abduction of three children from Kakching Khunou Ngaikhong Leikai in Kakching district on Sunday.

“The children have been rescued from Uchiwa Awang Leikai in Imphal West district and handed over to their parents,” the officer said. A car allegedly used in the kidnapping was also recovered.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest other accomplices involved in the incident.

Search operations have been intensified across Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023 between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups, leaving more than 260 people dead and thousands displaced.

The Centre imposed President’s Rule in the state following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The Manipur Assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has since been placed under suspended animation.