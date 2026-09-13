UK-based Northeast Indian group seeks swift probe into killing of Manipuri musician Vikram Chongtham

The North East Indians in UK (NEIUK) has condemned the killing of Manipuri musician Vikram Chongtham in New Delhi and urged authorities to ensure a swift and impartial investigation into the case.

Chongtham was killed in Delhi on September 7, according to the organisation, which expressed solidarity with his family, friends and the wider Northeast Indian community.

Calling for those responsible to be identified and brought to justice, NEIUK said the investigation must be “swift, transparent and thorough” and that due process should be followed against anyone found responsible.

The organisation also linked the killing to wider concerns over the safety of people from Northeast India living, working and studying in other parts of the country.

“Vikram’s tragic death has once again brought into sharp focus” concerns over harassment and discrimination faced by people from the Northeast, particularly in cities such as New Delhi, NEIUK said.

It referred to the recent death of 24-year-old Tripura student Anjel Chakma following an assault in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, saying the two incidents had renewed concerns within the Northeast community over racial abuse, discrimination and safety.

“These incidents cannot simply be viewed in isolation,” the organisation said, pointing to reported instances of racial discrimination, verbal abuse, harassment, intimidation and stereotyping faced by people from the region.

NEIUK called on the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Police and other authorities to take stronger measures to protect people from the Northeast across India. It also sought proper recording, investigation and action on complaints involving racial abuse, harassment and intimidation.

The UK-based Northeast Indian organisation said the community “deserves to feel safe and protected wherever they live in India” and urged authorities to act decisively.

“Vikram deserves justice. His family deserves answers,” NEIUK said.