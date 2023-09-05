The United Nations experts have expressed grave concerns about the apparent sluggish and inadequate response of the Government of India, including law enforcement agencies, in addressing the rising physical and sexual violence, as well as hate speech in the northeastern state of Manipur.

The experts, who closely monitor human rights violations across the globe, have been shocked by the reports and disturbing images of gender-based violence predominantly targeting women and girls of all ages, with a significant focus on the Kuki ethnic minority. These alleged acts of brutality include gang rape, the public humiliation of women by parading them naked in the streets, fatal beatings, and even the heinous act of burning women alive or their remains.

"What is particularly disconcerting is that this wave of violence appears to have been instigated and preceded by a barrage of hateful and inflammatory speeches that have permeated both online and offline spaces, justifying these horrendous acts against the Kuki ethnic minority, specifically targeting women, based on their ethnicity and religious beliefs," the experts declared.

They went on to express their deep concern about the reported misapplication of counterterrorism measures to legitimize these violent and repressive actions directed towards ethnic and religious minority groups. The experts emphasize that these recent events in Manipur serve as a tragic milestone in the ongoing deterioration of the situation for religious and ethnic minorities in India.

"We are deeply troubled by the perceived slow and insufficient response from the Government of India, including its law enforcement agencies, in addressing the escalating physical and sexual violence and the surge in hate speech within Manipur," the experts reiterated.