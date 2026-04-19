Unauthorised SoO camps in Manipur to be shut within a month: Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on April 19 said that all unauthorised camps of outfits under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, both in hill and valley areas, will be closed within this month.

Addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the minister said the decision was taken in consultation with SoO groups and the peace monitoring committee. He added that all cadres would be confined to their designated camps, and necessary steps are being taken to implement the move.

Responding to queries on recent protests in Phayeng (Imphal West) and Nungsum (Imphal East) against the relocation of cadres belonging to the Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Konthoujam said the government is making arrangements to ensure safety and security in the areas. He added that relocation would be carried out shortly.

The minister also said the state government is working in line with the vision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026, and is making efforts to end militancy in Manipur.

On the security situation, Konthoujam informed that around 272 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are currently deployed in the state. He noted that 88 companies were withdrawn due to elections in other states, while an additional 15 companies scheduled for withdrawal were retained following the state government’s request, considering the prevailing law and order situation.

He added that the withdrawn forces are expected to return soon, which will help strengthen security, operations and counter-insurgency efforts in the state.

The minister also appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities in maintaining peace and stability.