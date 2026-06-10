UNC announces 24-hour shutdown across Naga areas, issues charter of demands after recovery of 6 hostages' remains

The United Naga Council (UNC) has announced a 24-hour total shutdown across Naga-inhabited areas in Manipur, beginning from 6:00 am on June 11 until 6:00 am on June 12, following the recovery of the remains of six Naga civilians who were allegedly abducted on May 13, 2026.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 10, the UNC said that hopes among Naga communities had risen after the release of 14 Kuki detainees on June 9. However, those expectations were shattered by the reported recovery of the six hostages as human remains in what the organisation described as mutilated and dismembered conditions.

The council condemned the incident in the strongest terms, describing it as a grave violation of human rights and an affront to human dignity. It expressed condolences to the bereaved families and extended solidarity to them during their time of grief.

According to the UNC, the incident has caused widespread anguish among Naga communities and raised concerns regarding the safety and security of civilians. The organisation stated that the killings have undermined public confidence in the government's ability to protect innocent citizens and viewed the incident as a serious threat to the collective security of the Naga people.

As part of its protest and demand for justice, the UNC has called for a peaceful shutdown across Naga areas. The organisation appealed to citizens to observe the shutdown peacefully and support efforts to secure justice for the victims and their families.

The council further announced that the mortal remains of the six deceased hostages would not be formally received until its demands are addressed by both the Government of Manipur and the Government of India.

The UNC's charter of demands includes the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with all Kuki militant groups. It has also demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of all personnel of the Kuki National Front-President (KNF-P) allegedly involved in the abduction of 18 Naga civilians, including two pastors, from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13, 2026, as well as those allegedly responsible for the killing of six hostages and the murder of Wilson Thanga Chiru at Joujangtek on the same day.

Additionally, the organisation has sought the arrest and prosecution of Lalboi Vaiphei, Chief of Leilon Vaiphei Village, along with all individuals allegedly involved in the abduction of the 18 civilians.

The UNC has also demanded that the KNF-P be declared a terrorist organisation. Further, it has called for the removal of Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen from office, alleging a conflict of interest arising from her marital relationship with Semtinthang alias Thangboi Kipgen, identified by the organisation as President of the KNF-P. The council argued that such a step would help restore public confidence in the state government's handling of security matters.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in parts of Manipur following the reported abduction and deaths of the six Naga civilians. Authorities have not yet issued a detailed response to the demands raised by the UNC.