UNC shutdown disrupts normal life in Manipur's Tamenglong, town wears deserted look

Normal life was severely affected in Manipur's Tamenglong as a total shutdown called by the United Naga Council (UNC) across Naga-inhabited areas reverberated in the district headquarters.

The town wore a deserted look, with only medical and essential emergency services allowed for movement during the shutdown.

The solidarity shutdown was spearheaded by the Joint Tribes Council (JTC), comprising the Rongmei Naga Council Manipur, Liangmai Naga Council Manipur, Zeme Naga Council Manipur and Inpui Naga Union.

Speaking to the media, JTC co-convenor KC Savio said the people of Tamenglong share the grief of the Naga community following the killing of two Tangkhul youths, allegedly by suspected militants, on April 18 at TM Kasom in Ukhrul district.

“We are showing solidarity and paying respect to the departed souls and their contribution to the Naga cause,” he said.

He further informed that the total shutdown will continue till April 23, as directed by the United Naga Council.