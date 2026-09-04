Unidentified man found dead with bullet injury in Manipur's Imphal East

An unidentified man was found dead with a bullet injury to his head along the Kangla Sangom Shang–Angom Laiching Road under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district on the morning of September 4.

According to police, local commuters discovered the body at around 4:30 am. Following the discovery, Lamlai Police reached the spot and recovered the body.

The deceased was subsequently taken to the JNIMS Hospital mortuary for identification.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the identity of the deceased and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, another incident of violence was reported in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on September 2. At least 25 houses were allegedly set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in Tiporam village under Chalwa Police Station, officials said.

The incident came a day after 10 houses were reportedly burnt in three nearby Liangmai Naga villages — Tapon Khullen, Tapon Khunou and Makui Tiporam — amid a fresh cycle of violence in the area. During the attacks, gunfire was reported and a village church pastor sustained bullet injuries.

A Tiporam resident claimed that five houses were burnt on September 1 and that armed men had threatened to torch more houses. The resident alleged that another 25 houses were set ablaze on September 2 before the miscreants left the area. Five of the houses allegedly belonged to members of the Nepali community.

Residents said villagers from Tiporam had earlier been evacuated to Makui following the violence. They reportedly returned to the village but were allegedly fired upon, forcing them to seek shelter again at a relief centre in Makui. The two villages are around 15 km apart.

Residents also alleged that security forces had been informed about the burning of houses but that no action was taken until September 2.

The incidents have added to growing tensions between communities in the region. According to reports, 17 people belonging to the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities have been killed in separate incidents since May 13. The August 27 ambush reportedly left four Naga civilians dead, while three Kuki civilians were killed in an August 31 attack along the Imphal–Tamenglong road in Kangpokpi and Tamenglong districts.

No group has officially claimed responsibility for the reported attacks so far, and further investigation is underway.