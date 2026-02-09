Minister Govindas praises union budget 2026-27 as inclusive, boosting India's path to developed economy

Minister Govindas Konthoujam has expressed strong support for the recently passed union budget for the financial year 2026-2027. Addressing a press conference at the BJP Office, Govindas described the budget as inclusive and said it caters to every section of society, with the potential to contribute significantly to India becoming a developed economy nation. He highlighted how the measures outlined in the budget are expected to benefit a diverse range of sectors and communities across the country.

Speaking to the media, Minister Govindas Konthoujam stated, "He said that Union Budget for FY 2026-27, the first budget presented from Kartavya Bhavan, is guided by the Modi Government's vision of action over ambivalence, reform over rhetoric, and people over populism." This statement points to the government’s prioritisation of decisive action and comprehensive reforms over mere rhetoric or populist measures.

Minister Govindas further elaborated on the guiding principles of the budget, noting its emphasis on self-reliance. He remarked, "He continued and said that with Aatmanirbharta as the lodestar, the budget focuses on structural reforms, fiscal prudence, and sustained public investment while ensuring citizens benefit from every government action through employment generation, agricultural productivity, household purchasing power, and universal services."

The minister provided further insight into the strategic objectives underpinning the budget. He said, "The Budget is anchored to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity, competitiveness, and building resilience to volatile global dynamics; second, to fulfill aspirations of our people and build their capacity, making them strong partners in India's path to prosperity; and third, developing cutting-edge technologies, including Al applications, to serve as force multipliers for better governance. The third point is to ensure that every family, community, region, and sector has access to resources, amenities, and opportunities, he added."

According to Govindas, the budget has placed a special emphasis on empowering key groups in society and supporting sectoral development. He said, "He said that budget stressed on empowering middle class, woman, youth, tapping the potential of MSME, infrastructure driven long term growth, empowering eastern India etc." This focus is intended to promote long-term growth and inclusivity.

During the conference, the minister identified several critical sectors where the budget is expected to have a substantial impact. These include employment generation, enhanced agricultural productivity, and improved purchasing power for households, with provisions for universal services. The minister suggested that these measures are intended to ensure the benefits of government action reach all citizens efficiently.

Turning specifically to Manipur, Minister Govindas highlighted the opportunities presented by the budget for the state’s economic advancement. He stated, "Govindas emphasising on how union budget help in boosting Manipur’s economy, he said through this budget economy of state can be increased manifold as it touched many areas where state has potential such as handloom and handicraft, MSME, agriculture etc. However if the state continue to prolong violence it will be challenging task in availing the benefits."

The minister concluded by drawing attention to the importance of stability and peace in maximising the positive effects of the budget for Manipur. He reiterated that while the provisions of the budget could lead to substantial growth in sectors like handloom, handicraft, MSME, and agriculture, ongoing violence could impede the state's ability to realise these benefits.