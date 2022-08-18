The Manipur government has made all the necessary arrangements to co-host the 131st Durand Cup. The first match of the Manipur leg of the tournament will be held at Khuman Lampak main stadium in Imphal today at 6 pm. Notably, Manipur is co-hosting the cup for the first time.

North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association Football Club (NEROCA FC) and Tiddim Road Athletic Union Football Club (TRAU FC), both from Manipur, will be playing in the opening match.



Manipur is co-hosting the cup for the first time, and 10 matches will be played in Imphal. In Group C, Army Red Fort, Channaiyin FC, Hyderbad FC, NEROCA FC, and TRAU FC will compete.

Moreover, the Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Sing, will inaugurate the match today.

The state government has announced a half-holiday for all government institutions to witness the Durand Cup opening ceremony.

The government also announced that in there will be a traffic diversion from 1 pm in connection with the proposed visit of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday to Khuman Lampak Main Stadium for the inaugural function of the 131st edition of Durand Cup 2022.

A notification issued by the Superintendent of Police, Traffic Control Police Wing, Imphal, Wungpam Kasar, stated that there will be no thoroughfare from Pandon to Assam Rifle transit camp for the general public, except for vehicles with car passes.

Entrance for vehicles for the general public has been allowed from Gate No 2, near the Indoor Stadium from the MMTA side, the advisory stated.

Entrance for the general public on foot with a ticket will be at Gate No 3 and Gate No 4 along the Dingku road, it mentioned. The advisory further stated that public parking for vehicles entering from Gate No 2 (near Indoor Stadium) will be at the basketball ground near the hockey stadium and the parking area opposite the Indoor Stadium.

The mentioned traffic diversions are arranged in the interest and safety of the general public, the advisory concluded.