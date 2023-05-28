The United People's Front (UPF) and the Kuki National Organization (KNO), two conglomerate organizations representing the Kuki militants engaged in tripartite talks with the Governments, have hailed the Union Government's initiative to allow the visit of the Home Minister to the violence-torn state of Manipur.

In a press communique signed by Aaron Kipgen, Spokesperson for UPF, and Dr. Seilen Haokip, Spokesperson for KNO, the United People's Front and Kuki National Organisation expressed their anticipation for Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister's visit to Manipur.

As the Union Home Minister is scheduled to visit Manipur on May 29, 2023, the Kuki Zo people gather to pay homage to the innocent lives lost in the ongoing ethnic clash.

The statement also highlights the ethnic violence against the Kuki Zo people, attributing it to the neighboring Meitei community. More than 60 precious tribal lives have been claimed in these clashes, with allegations that the Kuki Zo people were attacked by the Meitei mob, backed by the state Police Commandos, further exacerbating the situation.

"The state Government has been a silent spectator, so far," the statement laments.

Acknowledging the deployment of Central Forces in the troubled areas as a positive step towards safeguarding their community, the UPF and KNO view the Union Government's initiative in a positive light. They believe that the Union Home Minister's visit signifies a crucial step towards finding a solution to the ongoing ethnic clashes.

The conglomerate organizations also underline the fact that the peace-loving Kuki Zo tribe was compelled to defend themselves against the armed Meitei mob, with allegations of tacit support from the state Government machinery.

The planned visit of Shri Amit Shah has instilled a sense of security among the Kuki Zo tribe, as they eagerly await his actions and directions to bring an end to this prolonged ethnic clash between the two communities.