With fresh violence erupting over the killing of two students in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed that the culprits behind the brutal murder will be arrested and punished, chief minister N Biren Singh said on September 27.

N Biren Singh expressed that both the centre and state government are treating the situation with utmost seriousness. He informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him, guaranteeing that the CBI would thoroughly probe the case.

A team of CBI officials, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, reached Manipur's capital Imphal on Wednesday and began investigating the crime. The focus of the central probe agency will be identifying the scene of crime, retrieving the bodies and identifying the perpetrators

Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17), who were allegedly kidnapped in July -- went viral on social media on Monday (September 25), setting off violent protests in the state again.

Meanwhile, the situation continues to be volatile after protests broke out in the state over the death of two missing students.

The student community united in their demand for justice over the death of the two students, resulting in as many as 150 students being injured and subsequently admitted to different hospitals after their protests turned violent on September 27.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged the people to maintain peace while assuring justice to the two students who were brutally killed by miscreants.



Also read : Manipur violence: CBI investigates missing student deaths, CM promises full cooperation