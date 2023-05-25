In response to the recent incidents of violence in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced his plans to visit the troubled state soon. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Guwahati Campus in Assam, the Home Minister expressed his commitment to establishing peace and addressing the concerns of the people of Manipur.

"I will myself go to Manipur after a few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to the people of Manipur for establishing peace," Amit Shah stated, emphasizing his intention to engage directly with the affected communities.

The violence in Manipur erupted following a court verdict, resulting in clashes and a significant loss of life. Shah appealed to all groups involved to maintain peace, assuring them that justice will be served for everyone affected by the unrest.

Highlighting the importance of dialogue and trust-building, Shah urged the people of Manipur to actively participate in discussions with the government to restore peace and stability. He acknowledged that a high court judgment had triggered the violence, but expressed confidence in resolving the situation through constructive engagement.

The recent violence in Manipur has resulted in a tragic loss of life, displacement, and destruction of property. As the situation remains tense, the Union Home Minister assured the people of Manipur that the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to delivering justice and holding accountable those responsible for spreading hatred and inciting violence.