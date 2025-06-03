Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan concluded a two-day official visit to Manipur from June 2 to 3, during which he extensively reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). His visit also included high-level assessments of law and order as well as border-related issues impacting the northeastern state.

On June 2, upon arrival in the state, the Home Secretary visited Churachandpur District where he inspected two major relief facilities: Dorcas Veng Relief Camp in Churachandpur Sub-Division and Sadhbhavna Mandap Relief Camp in Tuibong Sub-Division. These camps continue to host displaced families in the aftermath of the recent unrest in the region.

In Kangpokpi District, IDPs voiced concerns regarding the inadequacy of healthcare infrastructure and the need for examination centers within the district. Responding to these concerns, Shri Mohan assured that the Government of India, in coordination with local district administrations, is actively preparing resettlement plans. He also informed that new livelihood schemes are being framed to promote economic self-reliance and restore the dignity of the displaced population.

On the second day of his visit, June 3, Shri Mohan travelled to Ngahmun Relief Camp in Kangpokpi District. There, he personally handed out recognition certificates and school bags to students who recently passed their Class 10 and 12 examinations. Additionally, CMHT and Ayushman Bharat health cards were distributed to newly enrolled displaced persons, along with stationery for schoolchildren in the camp.

Later, the Union Home Secretary visited the Christian Medical Hospital Girls' Hostel Relief Camp at Dewlahland in Imphal East District, which primarily shelters IDPs from Moreh and Serou regions. Residents reiterated their wish to return home and requested improved access to healthcare and educational services. Shri Mohan advised them to submit individual grievances through the respective District Commissioners for timely redressal. He also distributed hygiene kits at the site to ensure sanitary living conditions.

The visit underlined the Union Government’s unwavering commitment to the safety, welfare, and rehabilitation of all displaced individuals in Manipur. It also reaffirmed support for the Manipur State Government in its efforts to restore peace and revive developmental momentum in the region.